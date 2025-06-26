Sheffield Dad Tackles 100miles for The Sick Children's Trust

When Dom Smith’s son Flynn was born earlier this year, he and his partner Tess found themselves thrown into a world no parent ever expects to enter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flynn was born with a severe birth defect in his bowel. Just moments after his arrival, he was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery and spent more than a week in the neonatal surgical unit.

While Flynn was receiving urgent care, Dom and Tess were supported by The Sick Children’s Trust, the charity that gives families with a seriously ill child a free place to stay, just minutes from the hospital. Their 'Homes from Home' provide emotional and practical support when families need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Dom is running 100 miles in June as part of the charity’s nationwide Home to Home Challenge, which encourages people to raise money through sponsored walks, runs, swims or cycles in support of its ten ‘Homes from Home’.

Parents Dom and Tess with baby Flynn.

“Flynn’s arrival didn’t go the way we’d hoped,” said Dom. “He needed emergency surgery, and we suddenly found ourselves in this scary, uncertain situation. Magnolia House, The Sick Children’s Trust’s ‘Home from Home’ at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, became our base and sanctuary. It meant we could be right by his side through it all. We’ll never forget that.”

Dom and Tess stayed at Magnolia House for eight days while Flynn recovered from surgery. Although they live in Sheffield, staying close by made all the difference.

“Even with the hospital on our doorstep, commuting every day while trying to process everything would’ve been exhausting — emotionally and physically. Magnolia House gave us peace of mind. It meant we could be with Flynn every step of the way. Without it, we’d have felt helpless and disconnected. No parent should feel that way when their baby is fighting for their life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sick Children’s Trust has supported over 80,000 families since it began in 1982, and it costs the charity £40 to support a family for one night. Families are never asked to pay, and the charity relies entirely on voluntary donations to fund its vital service.

Baby Flynn underwent surgery for a serious bowel defect at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

To say thank you, Dom is aiming to raise £2,000 — or £20 for each of the 100 miles he’s set to run during June. As part of the challenge, he’s also added a 20km trail race — the Round Sheffield Run — to his schedule later this month.

“It’s definitely been a challenge! Balancing work, home life, and caring for Flynn while running every day hasn’t been easy,” Dom said. “But the motivation comes naturally when I think about the reason behind it. Most of the runs have been solo but some friends have joined me too, and that support means a lot.”

This isn’t Dom’s first challenge. Last year, he ran 5km every day in March to raise money for Sheffield’s Weston Park Cancer Charity following the loss of a close friend. Similarly, his challenge for The Sick Children’s Trust has a deep personal significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sick Children’s Trust gave us so much. Their support during Flynn’s stay made such a difference and I want to help ensure other families get the same. Sharing our story and doing this challenge feels like a small way to give something back.”

Dom Smith with baby Flynn.

Flynn, now five months old, is doing well; full of energy, smiles, and his trademark infectious laugh. Though his journey isn’t over — he will need two more surgeries in the next year — his progress continues to bring joy to his family.

“He amazes us every single day,” Dom added. “He’s just welcomed a little cousin into the family and already seems to be loving his new role as the older cousin!”

Dom is also keen to thank the team who cared for Flynn during those early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff in the neonatal surgical unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital were absolutely incredible. We’re so grateful to them, and to everyone who supports The Sick Children’s Trust. You don’t realise how vital their ‘Homes from Home’ are until you need them. If this challenge helps just one more family like ours, then it’s more than worth it.”

If you ‘d like to donate to Dom’s challenge, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/dom-smith-6

To learn more about The Sick Children’s Trust, visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org.