Sheffield consultant wins prestigious international award for irritable bowel syndrome work

A Sheffield consultant gastroenterologist dedicated to improving the lives of patients with irritable bowel syndrome has won a prestigious international award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Imran Aziz, honorary consultant gastroenterologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and senior clinical lecturer at the University of Sheffield, was presented with the Rome Foundation Academic Fellowship in recognition of his exceptional scientific research and clinical impact in gastroenterology services.

Up to 13 million people in the UK alone are estimated to suffer with irritable bowel syndrome, a debilitating condition which negatively impacts on patients’ quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Aziz’s research has significantly advanced global understanding of disorders of gut-brain interactions. As well as supporting a leading study which identified the prevalence of disorders of gut-brain interaction in 33 countries, he was also the first to demonstrate a link between the prevalence of self-reported gluten sensitivity and disorders of gut-brain interaction. This information is now used by NHS centres across the country to help clinicians better manage the condition.

Dr Imran Aziz won the international award in recognition of his exceptional scientific research

In 2021, he won the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Rising Star Award, a prize recognizing promising young clinician scientists across Europe.

He is also co-author of the British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines on the management of irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia and conducts multi-collaborative clinical research trials focusing on improving the lives of patients with irritable bowel syndrome and other disorders of gut-brain interactions, whilst also supervising medical and PhD students.

In 2022, he led a landmark dietary study in irritable bowel disease, recognised by the American Gastroenterology Association as a top 20 clinical impact paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the award, Dr Aziz said: “I am deeply honoured to receive such a prestigious award. It is wonderful to see that the gastroenterology research we do in Sheffield is viewed with such positivity and helps guide clinical care in other regions of the world. I would like to thank all the patients and colleagues within the Sheffield Gastroenterology team who contribute towards our research portfolio. I am also extremely grateful to the University of Sheffield for supporting me as a clinical academic.”

Dr Nick Lyons, Chief Medical Officer at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This remarkable achievement adds to an impressive collection of accolades that Dr Imran Aziz has received in recent years, and is a testament to his continued excellence in both clinical care and commitment to clinically excellent research which will improve the lives of patients with irritable bowel syndrome.”