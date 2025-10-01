Sheffield consultant appointed to lead £13.5m research network

Professor Chris McDermott has been appointed as the new director of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), hosted by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the University of Sheffield.

Chris, who officially begins his tenure today (October 1), is an Honorary Consultant Neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Translational Neurology at the University of Sheffield and brings a wealth of clinical and academic experience to the role.

Chris takes over the role from Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, who is stepping down after nine years of transformational leadership.

Professor Chris McDermott said his vision was to grow the research network further, transforming lives in Sheffield and beyond

He has held the position of deputy director and Neuroscience theme lead of the NIHR Sheffield BRC, working alongside Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, since the Centre’s inception in 2016.

Chris' research focuses on evaluating and accelerating the development of new therapies and treatments for motor neuron disease (MND), with his most recent flagship research bringing together 11 MND centres across the UK to screen candidate drugs at a scale not seen before, identifying those that should be tested in larger clinical trials faster.

He is also passionate about developing the evidence base for delivering supportive and symptomatic care for patients living with MND - also known as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

His exceptional research leadership was recently recognised with the presentation of the prestigious 2025 Sheila Essey Award for ALS research at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology annual meeting.

The NIHR Sheffield BRC was launched in 2017, and is one of 20 NIHR Biomedical Research Centres in England, which work collaboratively between NHS Trusts and internationally renowned universities to accelerate scientific discoveries into new treatments.

In 2022 the exclusive remit of the world-renowned neurological research centre was expanded with the award of £13.5m of Government funding to improve early diagnosis, develop new treatments and improve outcomes for patients in four key themes: cardiovascular, inflammatory and infectious diseases and imaging and engineering.

Speaking about his appointment as NIHR Sheffield BRC director, Chris said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as the next NIHR Sheffield BRC director. I would like to thank Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, who leaves a tremendous legacy. My vision is to grow our BRC further, incorporating other world-leading themes. I look forward to building on our strong track record in developing impactful research that will transform the lives of patients in Sheffield and beyond.

“We remain committed to delivering strong public returns, upskilling and championing early researchers from all backgrounds via our BRC Training Academy. We will also continue to work with our partners to turn scientific discoveries into new treatments and health technologies, bringing in external investment, industry partnerships, creating intellectual property and high-value jobs, boosting the local economy and ultimately supporting healthier lives.”

Kirsten Major, chief executive, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to welcome Professor Chris McDermott as the new director of the NIHR Sheffield BRC. Biomedical Research Centres play a crucial role in accelerating new discoveries and the development of improved treatments, turning basic science into real-world medical technologies and applications, improving care and the quality of patients’ lives. Chris brings with him a huge wealth of translational research knowledge and frontline clinical experience and I look forward to working with him as he takes the BRC through to the next chapter at this impactful time.”

Professor Tracey Moore, interim vice president and head of the Faculty of Health at the University of Sheffield, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to congratulate Professor Chris McDermott on his appointment as the new director of the NIHR Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre. Chris is a superb leader in translational research, and this is a truly well-deserved honour. His vision and expertise will be vital in continuing the BRC’s incredible success.

“The long-standing and successful partnership between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is the foundation of the NIHR Sheffield BRC and underpins our global reputation as a world-renowned centre of excellence for neuroscience. Working together we are able to translate fundamental scientific discoveries into life-changing treatments for patients in Sheffield and far beyond. We are excited to see the BRC, under Chris’s direction, build on this foundation and continue to accelerate medical breakthroughs across all its key themes.”

