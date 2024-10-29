Sheffield community hospital marks first anniversary of South Yorkshire ICB gastroenterology accreditation

Staff and patients at CHEC Sheffield were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked one year since it became an accredited provider of gastroenterology services for South Yorkshire, enabling the local hospital to provide much needed diagnostic treatments in the community and helping to reduce NHS waiting times.

Since becoming accredited in October 2023, CHEC Sheffield has provided gastroenterology services to more than 2,900 patients and completed over 100 endoscopy surgeries. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment within four weeks.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only one year ago that we became recognised as an accredited provider of gastroenterology services by South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board,” comments Donna Taylor, Hospital Manager. “Patient choice and reducing waiting times are central to the CHEC ethos. Working with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need.”

As an accredited provider working with the NHS, CHEC increases patient choice for people living in Sheffield and the surrounding areas. Also offering end to end ophthalmic services, the addition of gastroenterology strengthened CHEC Sheffield’s position as a trusted provider of community healthcare.

“We’d like to thank the local community for choosing CHEC Sheffield, trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care, and for joining us to celebrate this anniversary,” said Donna.

Access to CHEC’s state-of-the-art facilities allows GPs an additional referral pathway that will help maintain short waiting times and promptly diagnose patients who need access to gastrointestinal treatment. To assist with this, CHEC commits to assessing and treating patients within four weeks of initial referral and ensures that full patient reports are returned to GPs within two days of any given procedure or treatment.

To learn more accessing the gastroenterology and ophthalmology treatments CHEC provides with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk