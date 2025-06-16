Sheffield community groups invited to apply to Co-op's Local Community Fund

Applications are now open for Co-op’s Local Community Fund and local charities and community groups can apply for a share of the £5 Million fund.

Co-op invites local community causes to apply to take part in a new round of funding available through its Local Community Fund, to make a difference in local communities.

Applications are now open for Co-op’s Local Community Fund and local charities and community groups can apply for a share of the £5 Million fund.

Co-op is committed to making a difference in its communities, co-operation and working together is a powerful tool and Co-op is looking to support local community causes across the UK that ‘help people and communities thrive’, with a focus on enabling communities to access food; improve mental wellbeing; create opportunities for young people; promote community cohesion; and build sustainable futures.

Thanks to Co-op Members, Co-op’s Local Community Fund has helped 39,000 projects across the UK since 2016.

Applications are open until Sunday, 6 July. For more information, and to apply, local community causes and groups should visit coop.co.uk/causes

David Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact, Co-op, said: “It’s always exciting to start the search for local causes to take part in a new round of funding. Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives, and act on the issues that matter most. We know that things are increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can make a difference locally and help people and communities to thrive.’’

With its history dating back more than 180 years, Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in its governance with a say in how the organisation is run.

Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, and members can view current local causes and choose a community project close to their own heart via the Co-op membership app .