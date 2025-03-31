Sheffield Community centre needs your help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local resident of Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield is looking for help in raising funds for essential repairs on the village community centre which has been severely damaged caused by constant flooding resulting from poor drainage on the site.

"The centre has suffered for years from extreme damp caused by run-off from the moors above the village.This has allowed the water to get into the floor trusses causing huge damage to parts of the building and we now need to address this urgently," said Lindy Pearce.

The trustees are looking to raise over £30,000 to repair the damage in the building and, very importantly, improve the drainage around the centre to prevent this reoccurring.

"If the centre closes it will be a major blow for the village," said Lindy.

"It provides a home for everything from yoga and dance classes to crafting sessions and Judo. It hosts the seniors Christmas meal and is where we cast our votes at election time.

"Plans are in place for a book club, a puzzle group and even family film nights. The centre is an essential facility used by all ages in the surrounding area.’

You are invited to the Wharncliffe Side Community Centre, Brightholmlee Lane, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, S35 0DDon Wednesday, April 2 from 1pm to 5pm where you can see details of the damage to the building and what we hope to achieve.