Sheffield College Hair and Beauty team extend their support for St Luke’s

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
The Sheffield College Revive Hair and Beauty team have raised almost £1,500 for St Luke’s Hospice in two years of support.

And they are now hoping to boost that sum even more after agreeing to continue their support into the future.

Fundraising efforts to date have included sponsored walks around Rother Valley Country Park, raffles and festive photo competitions, bringing their current cash total to £1,454.

“We are so pleased that the Revive Hair and Beauty team have agree to continue their great fundraising efforts for our patient care,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Assistant Olivia Yates.

“We know they are looking to continuing their support in 2025 by taking part in our programme of active challenges.”

