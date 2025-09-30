Sheffield College graduate celebrates seventy episodes of health podcast

Kondwani Chirwa, a Zambian-born Sheffield College graduate, celebrates the release of over 70 episodes of the Everyday People Talking Health Podcast, a podcast designed to give voices to those with life-limiting health conditions.

Hailing from Zambia, Kondwani migrated to the UK in 2003, attending Sheffield College at the age of 16. In 2011, midway through studying for a master's degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Leeds, Kondwani was diagnosed with long-term, life-limiting health condition Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS).

ME caused Kondwani to be bed-bound and eventually house-bound, causing him to worry about his role in society, his career prospects and how his life would look in the years going forward. Yet, he found solace in creativity, using it as an escape from his life with ME, graduating from the University of Leeds with his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering in 2014.

It was this love for creativity that led Kondwani to become the Director/COO of Freshrb Health Media, a media social enterprise established to raise awareness of health conditions, in 2014. Through Freshrb, Kondwani has produced seven short films and acts as the creative coordinator for The Manchester Health Film Festival.

Kondwani Chirwa, host of the Everyday People Talking Health podcast

One of Kondwani’s longest-running projects, the Everyday People Talking Health Podcast, has recently passed the 70-episode milestone. Everyday People Talking Health sees individuals discussing their lived experiences with life-limiting health conditions, with the aim of raising awareness and reducing stigmas.

When asked what inspired the podcast, Chirwa explained ‘Everyday People Talking Health was founded on the conviction that a platform was essential for individuals to share their lived experiences with long-term health conditions, especially those often overlooked. I believe that real-life narratives are frequently absent from health conversations, which typically occur in formal settings and often lack broad public awareness.’

He continued, ‘The podcast aims to establish an open forum where individuals can share their health journeys, exchange knowledge, and connect with others. This approach seeks to humanise health discussions, fostering a more empathetic and informed public community.

At its heart, this initiative values authentic stories, giving everyday voices a platform to inspire empathy and foster inclusive health conversations beyond clinical definitions, encompassing the full spectrum of human experience beyond purely clinical definitions’.

A handful of guests from the EPTH Podcast

People of all ages and backgrounds have appeared on the podcast over the years, discussing conditions such as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), cancer, endometriosis, sickle cell, and more. Having now hit the 70-episode milestone, the podcast has covered dozens of real-world, personal stories from across the globe.

Reflecting on this achievement, Kondwani stated ‘Surpassing 70 episodes of the Everyday People Talking Health podcast feels both humbling and inspiring. Each conversation has been a reminder of the power of real voices and shared experiences. Reaching this milestone shows just how much people want to connect, be heard, and shape meaningful dialogue around health.’

Moving forward, Kondwani expressed hopes that the podcast will continue to grow ‘as a space where more voices are heard, stories are shared, and stigma is challenged’, adding ‘I want it to remain a place of connection, inspiration, and understanding around health, with the added aim of advancing health research for future treatments.’

The Everyday People Talking Health Podcast is available for streaming on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Follow @EPTH_Podcast on Instagram and tune in to be educated, entertained, and enticed by the inspiring stories of individuals with lived health experiences.