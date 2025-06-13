Sheffield coach on way to World's Strongest Woman contest

A Sheffield personal trainer will compete against the world’s strongest women in Texas for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance at a global title.

Laura Hollywood won her category in the Britain’s Strongest Woman contest last month - successfully lifting weights of up to 190 kilos or 29 stones.

The national champion title came despite her status as a relative newcomer to the sport, as she only began competing in 2022.

The 36-year-old has now been invited to represent the country at Europe’s Strongest Woman in July in York and at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas in November.

Laura on the podium at Britain's Strongest Woman

Mum Laura said: “It all feels a little bit surreal!

“This is my first year competing in the Official Strongman Games competitions, which are the world’s largest, so I didn’t know what to expect.

“To come top three in Europe would be fantastic and just to compete in Texas is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

But to get to the world stage in Texas, Laura must first raise £4,000 to pay for flights, accommodation and kit.

Laura is a women's specialist personal trainer

She has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support so far.

Clients at her women’s strength coaching business Mud and Muscle, and the Structure Sport and Fitness Gym on Duchess Road, rallied to raise £1,600 in under a week.

Laura is also planning fundraising events and searching for a Sheffield business to sponsor her journey.

She added: ‘I didn’t realise how excited people would be about Sheffield being represented at the World’s Strongest Woman.

Laura Hollywood in the shoulder to stone element of the competition

“I’ve been blown away by the support - I never expected to raise so much, so soon.

“Competing for a world title came out of the blue, and my partner and I are in the middle of planning a wedding, so without this help it just wouldn’t be possible.”

Strongwoman competitions include a variety of events, from deadlift to shoulder press, sandbag throws and the legendary Husafell stone carry, inspired by Icelandic tradition.

Laura, who previously played rugby and ran ultra-distance events, said: “As soon as I tried it I was hooked.

“I think what I enjoy is challenging myself, seeing what I am capable of.

“As I have developed through local and national competitions you realise there’s such a lot of skill and technical ability involved as well.”

To support Laura, visit her Crowdfunder donation page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laurahollywood

Businesses interested in sponsorship, donating raffle prizes or discussing product endorsements can email [email protected]