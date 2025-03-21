Sheffield charity's steel roses are international hit - and perfect for Mother's Day

The ornamental steel roses can be used in homes or gardens

The final symbolic steel roses created by a South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity are available - just in time for Mother’s Day.

Each of the handcrafted ‘forever roses’ represents a young person who had been supported by Roundabout since the cost-of-living crisis, with demand doubling in the last six years.

Less than a third of the 1,800 roses created are left, after they were snapped up by businesses or individuals based in South Yorkshire but also around the world.

Emily Bush, fundraising manager and campaign creator at the Sheffield-based charity, said: “We’ve shipped the roses all around the UK and globally, including several orders to the USA.

Emily Bush and Denise from Roundabout with the steel roses

“The campaign seems to have struck a chord with people because the roses show just how many young people are affected by homelessness.

“We’ve had several people buy Roundabout Roses to give to their mums, nans or someone special already.

“So we are expecting them to be a real hit as we approach Mother’s Day.

“These are high quality, hand-crafted flowers which give something back and are the perfect gift to last a lifetime.”

The Roundabout Roses were launched in a striking display at Sheffield’s last Art in the Gardens event and were then installed at Sheffield Cathedral.

There, they even formed the backdrop to one couple’s wedding photographs.

This month a small selection of the flowers has gone on display at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery, home to the Sheffield metalwork collection of 13,000 items.

The ornamental roses will also be available at the next Sharrow Vale Market on April 13.

Every penny raised through the campaign will pay for vital charity services.

Roundabout provides emergency accommodation for homeless young people and supports young people to live independently elsewhere.

It also provides a full range of services, from life skills sessions to trips, for vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

Mild steel roses cost £25 and stainless steel roses cost £40.

They can be engraved with a special message for mum for an additional £7.50.

Order, or find out more about the campaign, at https://www.roundabouthomeless.org/roundaboutroses/