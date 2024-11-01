Sheffield charity partners with Tesco stores to ensure people don’t go without

People in Sheffield are receiving affordable nutritious food from Tesco stores thanks to the tireless work of Mums United.

The charity gets surplus food from Tesco Ecclesall Road and Tesco Kangaroo Works and makes it available to people in the Sheffield area, ensuring that families don’t go without.

Mums United receives the food as part of the Community Food Connection surplus food scheme, which involves local Tesco stores and food redistribution charity FareShare.

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes 2 million meals each month.

Zaira Hussain, coordinator at Mums United, said: “At Mums United, we want to create a safe place for young people and mothers who may be facing difficult times. The food we receive from Tesco and FareShare are vital to keeping our food services running and helping us be there for the people who need it, we’re very grateful for the support we receive.”

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as Mums United to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. Two-thirds of the organisations it provides food to support children and families.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: “The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare makes a huge difference to people facing food insecurity across the UK.

“We work with thousands of charities and community groups providing essential support to their communities, and receiving a steady stream of food helps them to feed the people who need it most.”

Charities and community groups that could benefit from the support of the Community Food Connection scheme can find further information at https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/