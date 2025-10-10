Sheffield charity is supported as Stagecoach makes grants

Stagecoach, the parent of major local bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, has supported a Sheffield-based charity, as part of a scheme, which has seen it announce a total of £4,500 in community grants distributed to nine charities across the UK. Each of the charities has received a £500 grant to support their valuable work in their communities.

In our region, Stagecoach has backed The Snowdrop Project, a charity which supports and empowers survivors of modern slavery and exploitation to recover from their pasts and rebuild their futures.

Snowdrop provides holistic, long-term, community-based support to survivors, so that they can reach a place of independence. Their approach covers all key support needs, including independent living, physical and mental wellbeing, community engagement, education, and employment. They aim to provide holistic support through a casework programme, which is based on social-work principles, an in-house counselling service, house renovations, and community activities.

Stagecoach’s grants are awarded, via the Neighbourly community giving platform, to charities located within the bus operator’s service areas, which align with the company's values of supporting communities.

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are so proud to support charities that are making a real, tangible difference to people's lives. Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do, and it is inspiring to see the incredible work that is being done in our region.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this grant, and continuing to support local causes that align with our mission to create more inclusive and sustainable communities.”

-- Find out more about The Snowdrop Project at www.snowdropproject.co.uk.