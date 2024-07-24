Sheffield charities thrilled by generous donations from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of charities in the Sheffield City region have benefitted hugely from a community fund set up by a Yorkshire-based housebuilder. A charity tackling period poverty, one helping wildlife in the city, and one providing specialist education for 11–19-year-olds have all received donations from the Miller Homes Community Fund.

The fund invites applications from charities and community groups in the Yorkshire region twice yearly, and on this latest occasion, these Sheffield based charities resonated with the committee for the important work they are doing in our local communities.

Irise International and Sheffield Wildlife Trust each received £1000, whilst Seven Hills Special School received £500.

Chris Carlin of Miller Homes with the Trust’s Paul Hodges, Caitlin McKiernan and Corrie Porter-Young

Irise International was established in 2013 to help young women and girls realise their potential, unlimited by their periods. The donation from Miller Homes will help them deliver their Empower Period programme, which will see 60 girls/young women from ethnic minority backgrounds trained to become ambassadors and create a support network that will also provide free re-usable period products for over 600 girls and young women in the city, ending their period poverty and increasing their confidence and wellbeing.

Meanwhile Sheffield Wildlife Trust will use its donation to deliver a programme of sessions for young people, aged between 12 and 18, to connect with nature, learn to safely use tools, improve their leadership skills and aid their physical and mental health.

The money received by Seven Hills Special School will go towards a project to create a sensory play area that all students can enjoy and benefit from.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Wildlife Trust commented; “This is a wonderful initiative by Miller Homes to help charities like ours deliver vital programmes and support in our local communities. Our sincere thanks to the team in Yorkshire for choosing us and to bring nature into the heart of our city.”

To continue supporting communities throughout the region, a further £2,500 has also been donated by Miller Homes to other charities in West Yorkshire.