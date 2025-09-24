Sheffield Chamber supports City’s largest mural celebrating nature and community

The Rivers and Hills mural, now a striking feature of Sheffield’s city centre, celebrates the city’s unique geography with a tribute to the city’s five rivers and natural topography.

The landmark artwork was commissioned by Marketing Sheffield, as part of Sheffield Inspires, and was made possible thanks to several local businesses and organisations, who have helped collaboratively fund the work.

Behind the scenes, led by its president, Alexis Krachai, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) played a key, convening role in bringing the project to life. It brought together multiple key partners to co-fund and support the mural, demonstrating its unique ability to unite diverse stakeholders around a shared civic vision.

A full list of the organisations involved includes Sheffield BID, SCCI, Henry Boot, Sheffield Property Association, My Business Coach Limited, Taylor Emmet Solicitors, colloco, HLM Architects, Bond Bryan, Turner & Townsend, Nineteen47, Counter Context & Altitude, Arup, The Lime Trees, Andy Robinson (AW-AR Studio), Oliver Franklin and Reach Timelapse Ltd. Many of whom are Sheffield Chamber of Commerce members.

The project received funding from Sheffield's Festival of The Outdoors too – a month-long celebration held every March that highlights the city's status as "The Outdoor City" by featuring a variety of outdoor and cultural events.

During Alexis’ term as president, he has concentrated on Sheffield’s long-term plan to retain and attract talented people. His focus within this has been to drive greater investment into culture across the city.

SCCI’s involvement in Rivers and Hills is part of this broader commitment to support initiatives that benefit Sheffield’s economy and its communities. Through these types of projects, the membership organisation helps create a city that is not only good for business, but good for people.

Alexis Krachai, president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Over the past two years we have made culture a central pillar of our work at the Chamber – recognising its power to shape both our business landscape and the built environment.

“The Rivers and Hills mural stands as a vibrant symbol of this commitment, reflecting the Chamber’s dedication to celebrating Sheffield’s identity through creative collaboration.

“We’re proud of the work being done to bring some of Sheffield’s most influential businesses along on this journey and my heartfelt thanks go out to those who supported this mural.”

The project exemplifies how SCCI drives economic good – not just through business growth, but by investing in the cultural and social fabric of Sheffield.

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Rivers and Hills mural is a celebration of what makes our city truly special – its unique landscape, vibrant communities, and spirit of collaboration. This artwork is more than just a striking addition to our city centre, it’s a symbol of Sheffield’s ambition and creativity.

“By investing in projects like this, we’re not only enhancing our public spaces but also supporting our local economy – attracting visitors, inspiring civic pride, and showcasing Sheffield as a place where people and businesses can thrive.

“We’re proud to work with partners across the city to create opportunities that benefit everyone in Sheffield, now and for the future.”

Organisations that join the Chamber contribute to its wider mission. Membership supports the civic work that it does, enabling projects that make Sheffield a more vibrant, inclusive, and forward-looking city.

To learn more about SCCI’s work and how to get involved, visit: www.scci.org.uk.