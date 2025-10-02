Sheffield Chamber shortlisted for prestigious National Chamber of the Year Award

Sheffield is in the spotlight again as Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is shortlisted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) for Chamber of the Year.

This year’s shortlist celebrates the outstanding work, innovation, and impact Chambers across the UK are delivering for their communities and businesses.

SCCI has been shortlisted after demonstrating the impact of its international trade delivery arm, the Sheffield International Trade Centre (SITC). With its innovation, collaborative strength, local impact, and sustainable commercial growth, SITC not only enhances Sheffield Chamber’s reputation but also supports a more resilient business network.

It is also the only Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accredited chamber in the world – and it delivers compliance-ready international trade services on behalf of 10 other Chambers nationally.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce team

As part of this, SCCI is one of only a few chambers to provide the unique services of Consultancy (including CBAM), ChamberCustoms, a HUB service, and Arab-British Documentation.

Its contributions to the Sheffield region and broader South Yorkshire economy are both tangible and strategic, sitting at the heart of local growth plans, including that being developed by South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Central to this has been the third South Yorkshire International Trade Conference, a flagship event convened by SITC to bring together international trade experts, regional business leaders, and policy influencers.

Nick Patrick, director of International Trade at SCCI, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this shortlisting which recognises the hard work and passion of the international trade centre, as well as Sheffield Chamber more generally.

South Yorkshire International Trade Conference

“My long-term objective has been to make us one of the leading international trade service providers, Customs Brokers and compliance consultants in the UK and a shortlisting like this is a massive milestone towards

achieving this goal.

“Now more than ever, we’re committed to helping businesses reach their full potential. Providing a space to open doors to new markets is especially important as we navigate the ever-changing challenges for international trade and economic recovery.”

SITC delivers international trade services for approximately 1,000 businesses nationwide and internationally. Known for ‘handholding’ companies through all the processes of exporting and importing, it has a proven track record of helping businesses develop their own export roadmaps, export business plans and portfolios.

Tom Rich, UK operations manager for Flexpak (UK) Ltd, said: “Flexpak don’t really consider Sheffield Chamber as a supplier or supporter but as a key partner to our success.”

In the financial year ending March 2025, SITC recorded a remarkable 42% increase in declaration sales from the previous year with consultancy services seeing a 500% increase. Document sales also rose 12% year-on-year.

These figures reflect more than just transactional success – they are a testament to the team’s operational excellence, rapid turnaround times, and enduring member trust.

Winners will be announced on October 15. Learn more: https://www.britishchambers.org.uk/chamber-awards/