Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds 2025 AGM

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted its 167th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, welcoming members for an afternoon of connection, celebration and insight.

The AGM, which took place in the Memorial Hall at Sheffield City Hall, provided an opportunity for Chamber members to reflect on their biggest achievements from the past 12 months, whilst also promoting their exciting plans for the year to come.

Hosting over 100 attendees, the event welcomed guest speaker Paul Mount, deputy agent for Yorkshire and Humber from The Bank of England, who shared valuable insights on the interest rate change day which took place on the same day.

With a subsequent Q&A, members were given the opportunity to engage in an important conversation about the economy and its impact on businesses in the region.

Paul added: “Businesses in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are very resilient and have done an enormous amount since COVID. Talking to businesses now they’re leaner, more agile and better led than they were pre-COVID.

“While businesses have had to push harder, striving for continuous improvement, I see a lot of resilience in this area. It never fails to amaze me. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Returning to the usual order for business for an AGM, updates were delivered on the Chamber’s financial performance and by the Chamber’s Chief Executive, Louisa Harrison-Walker, and current Chamber President, Alexis Krachai.

Louisa said: “It has been a difficult few years, with more concerns still to come with the upcoming changes we might still face in the Spring Budget. However, from my perspective, we’re stronger together and will continue to weather any storms that come our way.”

Members were also provided the opportunity to approve the Chamber’s finances and were able to hear about what the Chamber, and its community, have been up to over the past year.

2024 was an exciting year for the Chamber, seeing them move into new premises at Westfield House – strategically bringing the International Trade team with them, with the two teams now together under one roof.

Together, with its members, the Chamber continued its work aiding local businesses to expand their networks, expand their international markets, and develop and retain their workforce, whilst addressing major challenges facing our city and its communities, championing Sheffield, and facilitating lasting change.

Last year, the organisation welcomed 240 new members and supported 930 members in total – including 20 Patrons, 116 Premium Partners, and 145 from The Social Enterprise Growth Accelerator (SEGA) Programme in partnership with Sheffield Social Enterprise Network (SSEN).

Celebrating the people behind the Chamber’s work, the AGM welcomed new Chamber council and board members.

These people are tasked with promoting the Chamber as the leading business forum within the city region, as well as representing the membership through the work of its various committees and forums.

Chris Bailey, from Sheffield United Community Foundation, an existing patron, has recently been appointed as new Chair of Council.

Rachel Storey, former Chair of Council, from The Clear Partnership, Kathryn Burkitt from St Luke’s – Sheffield’s Hospice, and Steve McKevitt, from Relative Design Agency, were all welcomed as this year’s incoming Non-Executive Directors (NEDs).

With new terms starting, it also meant that existing council and board members were standing down from post.

Dan Kirkland and Emma Marshall (former Chair of the Board) have stepped down as NEDs, after serving four years each on the Chamber Board. Thanks were given to highlight their valuable contributions.

Dan said: “Being part of the Chamber's board, especially during a period of significant change, has been an amazing experience. It's been great to see how the organisation has improved and evolved over the last four years.

“Working with an organisation whose main mission is to give local businesses a voice, to stick up for business, and to help businesses thrive, has been really rewarding for me. Plus getting to work alongside some of the region's best and smartest people in business has been personally very rewarding too.”

Emma said: "It's a cliche but it really has been a privilege to work alongside such amazing people, that's not just the board, but the entire team who work so hard to make the Chamber the success it is today.

“I'm really going to miss my Chamber-family and will be cheering from the sidelines for all the great idea yet to come."

Karen Mosley, former Chamber President, also stepped down as a NED following six years on the Board.

Karen said: “It’s been an incredible journey and a true privilege to work alongside passionate Board colleagues and such an amazing, dedicated team.

“I’m certainly going to miss being so involved and have really enjoyed seeing the Chamber innovate and evolve in such a meaningful and impactful way.”

Like many other Chambers around the UK, Sheffield Chamber is made up of a community of board members, council members, patrons, and champions working in collaboration to represent and enact change in Sheffield.

The region continues to speak with one voice on all business matters, making Sheffield the best place to do business.

Being a member of Sheffield Chamber ensures your voice is heard and that your views are accurately represented. Get in touch with SCCI to find out more: www.scci.org.uk/contact/