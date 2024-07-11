Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Cats Shelter has launched its brand-new sponsorship packages as it continues to raise funds this summer.

For over 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Known for sheltering cats in rooms, not cages, The Sheffield Cats Shelter allows the cats it supports to adjust to living in a home-like environment – where they are not only safe but have the space and facilities to express normal cat behaviour.

As summer approaches, and more cats are in need, The Shelter has launched its brand-new sponsorship packages, enabling more people to become a ‘cat hero’ and support local felines in need.

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “With around 400 cats a year passing through our shelter, our cat rooms are always busy, and our services have never been more in demand.

“Each room requires the daily attention of our dedicated cat team: cleaning the rooms, emptying litter trays, feeding our cats twice a day, regularly checking up on the health of cats with medical conditions, and spending time with shy cats that are still wary of strangers or humans in general.

“All of this takes time, dedication, and money, and we simply couldn’t do it without our wonderful supporters and sponsors.”

Starting at £5 a month, the money raised will support the cats with food, medicine, care and any other treatments their conditions might need.

“By sponsoring one of our cat rooms you’ll make sure that every cat that passes through gets all the litter, food, toys, treats, and care they need whilst they stay with us. This gives them the best chance of recovering from sometimes difficult histories and learning how to be the happy and confident cats we know they truly are,” Sarah added.

“Together we can help these cats find their safe, loving, forever homes!”

Sponsorship packages now go up to £15 a month, with a newly introduced VIP Sponsorship offer.

VIP Sponsors will help support the setup of The Shelter’s first Kitty Cam, which will allow video feeds from within the cat rooms. This will enable the charity to share cute, funny and sleepy video footage with cat-lovers across the region.

Once the Kitty Cam is live, the VIP sponsors will be the first to get regular updates from the cat rooms. It’s hoped the introduction of the video feeds will encourage more funds raised in future and, therefore, even more support for the cats.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and their owners since 1897, continuously evolving and adapting to changing social issues.

They have a Shelter, at Travis Place, and three local stores located in Hillsborough, Ecclesall Road and Broomhill.

Sarah said: “With your help we can make sure that cats throughout the region are cared for and protected, and that they never have to be scared or hungry again.”

To find out more and sponsor The Sheffield Cats Shelter, head to their website here: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/sponsor/