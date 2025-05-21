Sheffield carer tells of support grant for disabled adult daughter

As household costs continue to rise, the charity’s Your Opportunity grants help families meet the significant extra costs of caring. Flexible grants tailored for disabled adults, aged 18-24 living at home, can help fund items like white goods, technology, clothing, clubs and memberships and much more.

Ben Calverley, Director of Grants Services at Family Fund said:“Fifty thousand disabled and seriously ill young adults are living in poverty today(1) and the extra costs facing disabled households have risen again to an extra £1,010 a month (2).

“When disabled young people reach 18, they lose vital financial and wider support, including available learning opportunities and local groups and activities. Your Opportunity grants are designed to plug some of that gap. They help young people lead fulfilling lives and pursue their goals and interests. If you’re a family struggling to meet high caring costs, please check out our eligibility criteria and see if you can apply to us for a grant today."

Last year, Your Opportunity made over 1,400 grants to disabled young people for items including:

• laptops or tablets to support young people develop digital skills and explore further education, online hobbies and building independence;

• transport costs for appointments, clubs or hobbies or memberships for specialist activities

• white goods like fridge freezers, cookers or washing machines, to help with independence.

Charlotte’s grant from Your Opportunity

Charlotte is 25 and lives with her family in Sheffield. She has Down syndrome and anxiety and received a laptop to support her independence. Her mum Tania said:

“Charlotte uses the laptop for reading, she has drawing programmes on there as she’s very creative, and to receive her work payslips for her new job via email. She also finds activities on it which she wants to try and plays music if she’s anxious. It has made her more independent really.

“Everyone spends on their children but I don’t think people realise it never ends when they have a disability. We have shoes that are worn out, things get broken faster. Charlotte has a little job at £11 an hour for a few hours a week, so the onus is on you really. We are getting older and our savings go as you aren't earning as much.”

In response to a Family Fund survey in 2024/25:

• 100% of families said the disabled or seriously ill children or young people in the household benefitted from their Your Opportunity grant

• 84% said Your Opportunity helped families better manage children's care and support needs

• 84% said Your Opportunity helped parents and carers to manage better financially

The Your Opportunity programme was launched by Family Fund in 2019 and is made possible through a range of funding sources, including generous support from The Edward Gostling Foundation, Pears Foundation, and The Julia Rausing Trust.

Broadcaster Ken Bruce MBE recently fronted a radio appeal to support Your Opportunity raising almost £50,000 to enhance more young lives.

Family Fund is the UK’s largest charity providing grants for families on low incomes raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people. In 2024/25, we offered more support than ever before, providing over 200,000 grants and services to families in need. Read more about the charity here.

1 Family Fund analysis of 2022-23 Family Resources Survey - GOV.UK