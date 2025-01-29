Sheffield Carer named finalist at Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exceptional Carer at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘2025 Care Excellence Award for Residential & Nursing Homes Award’ at the Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards 2025.

Tracey’s finalist shortlisting follows winning the ‘Inspirational Support and Leadership in the Residential and Nursing Home Award’. Tracey Howe, Carer at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home, was nominated for the award by Jess Hayes, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home. The award nomination recognises Tracey’s exceptional compassion, commitment and leadership and the significant impact made on the lives of others.

Tracey provides safe and high-quality care to residents living at Ascot Lodge Care Home and she has made a positive contribution to the social care sector in Sheffield. Tracey’s dedication and ability to make a difference inspires others.

Tracey has been a mentor to others by conducting training for new starters and creating her own induction books to support her fellow colleagues. Tracey has also been involved in the home’s fundraising activities, including taking part in a 150-mile sponsored walk.

The Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards celebrate those who contribute to the provision of care and support in Sheffield including the care sector workforce, unpaid carers and young carers. The winners will be announced at the Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards 2025 ceremony which will be taking place on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.

Tracey Howe, Carer at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home, said: “I am proud and humbled to have been shortlisted as a finalist at the Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards 2025.

“It is an honour to provide good quality care and support to residents, their families and colleagues. I look forward to attending the award ceremony next month.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes