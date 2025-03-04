Sheffield Care Home Wins Prestigious Interior Design Award

Outram Fields a luxury Cinnamon care home in the suburb of Bradway, Sheffield, is celebrating winning the prestigious Best Interior Design category at The Healthcare Design Awards 2025, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, last month.

The interiors at Outram Fields were designed by specialist care home design company Catalyst Interiors, combining superb accommodation, including 69 spacious en-suite bedrooms plus 6 luxury care suites, with a deluxe selection of onsite amenities, including a cinema, hair salon and private dining room.

Commenting on the win, Donna Pierpoint, General Manager of Outram Fields, said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. Our expert designers have created interiors that are not only beautiful but also optimise the functionality of the home for our residents. The luxury interior design at Outram Fields is rooted in a comprehensive understanding of our residents’ needs. It considers visual, cognitive and physical impairments as well as helping to promote independence and wellbeing meaning that residents continue to live fulfilled and happy lives.”

Cinnamon and Catalyst Interiors use ‘Experiential Design Strategy’, a concept that suggests interior design is not just about how a space looks but also how it makes a resident feel through colour, space, texture, sound, light and even smell. This includes ‘invisible design’ to create a relaxing and calm space with techniques such as scent diffusers installed in the spa bathrooms to release the scent of essential oils into the air - promoting a calming atmosphere and encouraging relaxation.

Cinnamon Care senior team with host Jo Brand at The Healthcare Design Awards 2025. Donna Pierpoint, General Manager, Outram Fields, holding Best Interior Design trophy

Outram Fields is a purpose-built luxury care facility situated conveniently on Twentywell Lane, which connects the three former Derbyshire villages of Upper Bradway, Bradway and Lower Bradway to the A621, Abbeydale Road. For more information, please visit www.cinnamoncc.com/outram-fields

Cinnamon Care Collection also won this award in 2024 for another of its 23 care homes, Lakeview Grange, in Chichester.

The Healthcare Design Awards bring together the best of the best in the healthcare sector, attracting entries from across the UK. For more information, visit healthcaredesignawards.co.uk