Sheffield care home residents drum up some fun at their new 'Four Seasons Feel Good Club'

Residents at Henleigh Hall Care Home in Beauchief have enjoyed a morning of fun exercise and healthy treats at the opening of their new community ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’.

Residents enjoyed a seated drum fitness activity using balance balls and drumsticks to exercise the upper body while tapping out the beats to a selection of African, Latin and rock music. After the drumming session, team members whizzed up a range of pudding-inspired smoothies including carrot cake, key lime pie, strawberry shortcake and apple pie with residents taking part in a taste test, trying to guess the flavours.

Resident, Lillian, said: “I usually prefer to watch the activities, but I was encouraged to have a go at the drumming and I really enjoyed it. It was good fun and I loved doing this exercise because it made me happy and I laughed a lot.”

Residents Reg and Margaret enjoying the drumming session

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Jeannette Vilo, said: “Our new Four Seasons Feel Good Club is proving to be a real hit with our residents and includes a wide range of activities to benefit the mind, body and soul. The club is open to everyone, so it’s a great way to keep our residents connected to their local community. We hope people living locally will come along and join us for future sessions – it’s free, fun and a great way to meet new people.

“We’ll be hosting activities every month, with something for everyone, whatever their interests and abilities. From exercise classes to laughter yoga, adapted sports and games to singing classes and social get-togethers for a cuppa and chat and reminiscence sessions.”