Sheffield care home creates local edition puzzle book for charity

Outram Fields, a luxury care home in the suburb of Bradway, has created a special Sheffield edition book “Puzzle Workouts for your Brain”, featuring local trivia, historic images and classic Yorkshire sayings, to give to local hospitals and community charities.

The book’s front cover illustrated by Sheffield artist and Outram Fields volunteer Greg Harris, features some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Henderson’s Relish building. Greg has kindly donated this bespoke artwork as a tribute to Transport 17, a community transport charity, which together with Age UK, Royal Hallamshire and Northern General Hospitals and The Rainbow Care Group Sheffield South will receive free copies of the book.

Donna Pierpoint, General Manager, Outram Fields, “We would love this initiative to raise awareness for Transport 17, hence featuring this important local charity on the front cover. Transport 17 need more volunteer drivers to assist residents in our community with trips to the doctor and hospital.”

“The book is designed to be a fun way to spark memories and conversations for older people and we are donating copies to local libraries, lunch clubs and memory cafes. So far, we have donated 500 copies and are printing 1000 more to give away in support of Transport 17,” concludes Pierpoint.

Greg Harris, local artist and Volunteer at Outram Fields with Fiona Smith, Operations Manager, Transport 17

Fiona Smith, Operations Manager, Transport 17, “We are always grateful to our generous supporters whose donations enable us to continue to provide our service to older and vulnerable individuals who wouldn't otherwise be able to get out. We are particularly thankful to Outram Fields who have printed and donated this puzzle book to Transport 17, enabling us to raise awareness of the service we offer and the volunteering opportunities available. Our passengers, volunteers, their families and friends have been enjoying a trip through Sheffield's past while enjoying puzzling fun.

"A huge thank you to Sheffield-based artist Greg Harris, who created and donated the digital print on the cover of the puzzle book. It is great to see the Transport 17 minibus depicted in front of some of Sheffield's well-known landmarks. I hope many will take this opportunity to sit down with an older person and dive into this brain workout puzzle book and to see where the conversation takes them.”

Outram Fields resident, Margaret Millington, (91), adds, "The puzzle book is brilliant, it really gets your brain going and helps keep your mind sharp. Seeing all the old Sheffield landmarks brought back happy memories and it gave us something to chat about in the resident lounge. It’s especially good for older people like me, because it keeps us thinking and brings back lots of memories from years ago."

Outram Fields is part of Cinnamon Care Collection which, for the past eight years, has been recognised as a Top 20 Care Home Group by Carehome.co.uk. The purpose-built luxury care facility is situated on Twentywell Lane which connects the three former Derbyshire villages of Upper Bradway, Bradway and Lower Bradway to the A621, Abbeydale Road. For more information, please visit www.cinnamoncc.com/outram