Sheffield cardiology researchers praised for heart disease research

By Claudia Blake
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:24 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A team of researchers at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have been praised for consistently recruiting patients into a multinational heart trial.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr Aetesam-ur-Rahman and Clinical Trials Assistant Franek Skalbania received special commendation for their success in recruiting patients into the EASY-AS trial.

The study, which is being funded by the British Heart Foundation in the UK, is looking to find out whether early heart valve replacement leads to better outcomes after five years in patients with aortic stenosis. Once concluded, the findings could change the way patients with aortic stenosis are treated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aortic stenosis is a common and serious heart problem, which causes the heart valve to narrow and not fully open. Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

The Sheffield team are one of 100 cardiology sites across the globe taking part in the trial.

Dr Aetesam-ur-Rahman, Interventional Cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased to be doing so well in recruiting patients into this trial and others because we are committed to continual improvement of heart disease care through research and innovation.”

Related topics:SheffieldBritish Heart Foundation
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice