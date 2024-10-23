Sheffield cardiology researchers praised for heart disease research
Interventional Cardiologist Dr Aetesam-ur-Rahman and Clinical Trials Assistant Franek Skalbania received special commendation for their success in recruiting patients into the EASY-AS trial.
The study, which is being funded by the British Heart Foundation in the UK, is looking to find out whether early heart valve replacement leads to better outcomes after five years in patients with aortic stenosis. Once concluded, the findings could change the way patients with aortic stenosis are treated.
Aortic stenosis is a common and serious heart problem, which causes the heart valve to narrow and not fully open. Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain.
The Sheffield team are one of 100 cardiology sites across the globe taking part in the trial.
Dr Aetesam-ur-Rahman, Interventional Cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased to be doing so well in recruiting patients into this trial and others because we are committed to continual improvement of heart disease care through research and innovation.”