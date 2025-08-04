Sheffield business leader’s generosity launches major museum fundraising campaign

This summer, Sheffield Museums is launching a major fundraising campaign, backed by one of the city’s most successful business leaders.

The Double the Donation, Double the Difference campaign will see Graham and Sue Royle match all donations made to the museums pound-for-pound, up to a total contribution of £150,000. The Royle’s incredible generosity, combined with that of visitors, supporters and other donors, is set to provide vital support for the charity’s work.

Sheffield Museums cares for six of the city’s leading museums and heritage sites – Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Graves Gallery, Kelham Island Museum, Millennium Gallery, Shepherd Wheel Workshop and Weston Park Museum. Across those sites, and through the stories, objects and artwork they celebrate and care for, the charity provides inspirational experiences for visitors young and old – helping people find life-shaping connections with their history, the world around them and each other.

The power of the museums to inspire the city’s next generation of innovators and creative talents is hugely important to Graham and Sue Royle. Well known for their philanthropic work, Graham and Sue are longstanding supporters of a range of charities in the Sheffield City Region, spanning health, education, culture and sport.

Through their gift, they hope to unlock more support for the museums. Their £150,000 match-funding offers a powerful incentive to donors, supporters and visitors, who will now see their own donations have twice the impact.

Graham Royle said: “History is critical to our future as it helps us learn from past mistakes, influence progress, and build identity and empathy. The museums play a vital role in our city and are so important for our children in particular – places where they can discover, imagine and create, and help them be the best people they can be”.

“It‘s vital that we help fund the museums to continue to inspire people, of all ages. Sue and I are proud to double your donation and make it work even harder to benefit everyone the museums serve – please join us by showing your support”.

As an independent charity, Sheffield Museums must raise over £2m each year in addition to the funding it receives. Every penny it raises supports the experiences it provides, from dynamic exhibitions that celebrate homegrown creativity and innovation and bring the best in art and design to Sheffield, to jaw-dropping museum visits for thousands of children every year.

It supports volunteering and community projects that build friendships, confidence and a sense of purpose, and help care for the city’s remarkable collections and unique heritage. Sheffield Museums’ work is only possible thanks to the generosity of donors, supporters, and the hundreds of thousands of visitors they welcome every year.

The fundraising campaign coincides with the 150th anniversary of Weston Park Museum, which celebrates its birthday in September. Graham and Sue Royle’s extraordinary support will double the power of donations to make a positive difference in people’s lives today.

Kim Streets, Chief Executive at Sheffield Museums says: “For 150 years, Sheffield’s museums have responded to some of our most basic needs as human beings – helping us connect with each other, understand where we’ve come from, and imagine our future. They’re a catalyst for inspiration and a vital part of life in this city in so many ways.

“We’re hugely grateful to Graham and Sue. Thanks to their remarkable generosity, every donation will have has twice the power to make a difference – creating unique opportunities for people to learn, grow and discover together. As a charity, everything we do, across the museums and across the city, is only possible thanks your support. Please join Graham and Sue in helping make a positive difference for the visitors and communities we serve.”

A donation, doubled by Graham and Sue, will help send visitors and communities on journeys of discovery that will last a lifetime.

A gift of £5 could help develop resources that bring learning to life in schools in every Sheffield postcode

A gift of £10 could support free holiday activity sessions, enabling families to unlock their creativity together

A gift of £25 could support a significant community event, bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate our heritage

Donations towards the Double the Donation, Double the Difference campaign can be made at any of Sheffield Museum’s sites or online at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/donate

