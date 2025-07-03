Sheffield business and football club join forces to champion Hillsborough Primary School

Local business Daver Steels and Sheffield Wednesday Football Club have partnered with Mini First Aid Sheffield to sponsor life saving training at Hillsborough Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, Mini First Aid Sheffield launched an appeal to businesses, sport clubs and philanthropists, to help level the playing field for local children and become a Mini First Aid School Champion. Daver Steels and Sheffield Wednesday FC answered the call by pledging support to Hillsborough Primary School, where first aid and healthy minds training has been delivered this summer term.

Located behind the football stadium, Hillsborough Primary School has a close relationship with Sheffield Wednesday FC, and were an obvious choice for the Club to champion as Jonny Gilberthorpe, Sheffield Wednesday FC Participation Manager, explains: “This initiative gives children the opportunity to learn lifelong strategies to support their own and other people's health and wellbeing. When Mini First Aid Sheffield approached us, we knew straight away that we wanted to become a Mini First Aid School Champion.The project aligns with our wider commitment to our local community and Premier League Primary Stars Social Action campaigns for children to be able to develop skills to help themselves and others in their school and community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daver Steels, based in Grimsthorpe, did not have an existing relationship with Hillsborough Primary School, but pledged themselves as champions after researching local causes to support. A small steel fabricator operating for three decades, Daver Steels employs 35 people and makes a point of backing projects that positively impact the local community - especially projects that invest in the healthy minds of children.

Jonny​​​​ Gilberthorpe (Director, Daver Steels), Lee Stones (Participation Manager, Sheffield Wednesday FC), Kelly Wooller (Director, Mini First Aid Sheffield), Monique Bailey (Teacher, Hillsborough Primary School), Y6 Pupils at Hillsborough Primary School

Daver Steels Director, Lee Stones, explains: “We’ve seen a growing need for mental health support in the workplace in recent years, as well as amongst our own families and friends, amplified by the pandemic. We understand how valuable healthy minds training is and we believe that the young people at Hillsborough Primary School will benefit greatly from developing these lifelong skills.

"I really do encourage other local businesses to become a Mini First Aid School Champion. Having had our own demonstration by Kelly Wooller, who is a wonderful educator, we’ve seen first hand how these serious topics are made fun and engaging and how this learning could be life-changing for a child.”

In 2020 the government made first aid training for children in schools compulsory. And yet, schools in more deprived areas have limited access to the funds and expertise needed to deliver the professional first aid training that can help save lives. School children in less affluent areas of South Yorkshire are already disproportionately disadvantaged when it comes to health and wellbeing and having less access to people and funding, only serves to widen this gap. The Mini First Aid School Champion campaign aims to directly support school children who struggle to access this essential first aid and healthy minds training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillsborough Primary School Headteacher Nicola Wileman, said, “Healthy minds and bodies are a top priority for us. This support from our friends, new and old, means that our children can learn skills and strategies that will support them throughout their school-life and beyond.”

Mini First Aid Sheffield delivers specialist training to children, parents and carers in schools and community settings in Rotherham, Barnsley and Sheffield. As well as life saving first aid skills, Mini First Aid specialise in healthy minds courses, giving school-aged children the understanding and tools needed to better navigate and respond to mental health challenges.

Kelly Wooller has been the Director of the Mini First Aid Sheffield franchise since 2022. Founded by Kate Ball in Leeds in 2014, Mini First Aid is a multi-award-winning organisation, with over 70 franchises nationwide. Launching Mini First Aid School Champions in 2024 to match local schools with big-hearted sponsors, Kelly has been harnessing the strength of the wider network and its reach. Businesses can learn more about supporting local children to get healthy minds training in a fun and accessible way by becoming a Mini First Aid School Champion: https://bit.ly/MFASCsupporterguide