Sheffield-born entrepreneur has first haircut in 7 years for cancer charity

A Sheffield-born entrepreneur has had his first haircut in seven years, donating 45cm of his locks to a charity that provides free wigs to young people suffering from cancer.

James McBride, the co-founder of multiple Yorkshire-based businesses, took the plunge, having his hair chopped and donated to the Little Princess Trust, whilst also raising £1,400 to support its wider activity.

This is the second time that James has donated his hair to the charity, having contributed an initial 30cm the last time he had a haircut in December 2017.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to 24 years old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions. The charity also funds childhood cancer research searching to find kinder and more effective treatments.

James McBride

It costs, on average, £700 to provide one wig to a child or young person, covering the making, fitting and styling of the wig.

On the donation, James McBride said: “The Little Princess Trust is a charity close to my heart as I’ve experienced the family trauma that cancer causes, so I want to help in any way I can.

“Making a small gesture like this can help raise awareness of this important charity and encourage others to get involved. You can make a difference by donating as little as 17cm of hair. So, if you’re considering waiting a few extra weeks before your next haircut, it’s worth it!”

Earlier this year, James was named in the top 30 business leaders under the age of 30 across Europe by Forbes.

To find out more about the Little Princess Trust and to donate to James’ fundraiser, please visit his dedicated JustGiving page.

