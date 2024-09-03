Sheffield BID moves to Spaces at Pennine Five

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield BID, the not-for-profit company behind many of Sheffield city centre’s celebrated events and business services, has opened a brand-new office at Spaces in Pennine Five today.

The new office is located in the eight-storey Spaces venue at the Pennine Five campus on Tenter Street.

Spaces, which is owned by IWG – the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions, opened their impressive venue at Pennine Five last year.

The move will provide Sheffield BID with a modern, flexible city centre space to continue delivering its crucial services to local businesses and creating an improved environment for trading. The BID’s services include extra safety and security measures, cleaning and environmental services, and a full programme of city centre events – aimed at driving more footfall into the city centre.

Sheffield BID team, L-to-R: Darren Hendleman, Diane Jarvis, Belinda Hughes and Richard Pilgrim

In the past 12 months, the BID has helped organise Tramlines Fringe, the Lunar Chinese New Year Festival and the Best Bar None Awards. It also delivered its flagship Bricktropolis event last month, during which Pennine Five hosted two outdoor safari-themed Lego models in its striking £1.5m central plaza, which opened earlier this summer.

Sheffield BID joins a growing catalogue of businesses calling Pennine Five home, including the likes of Aztec Construction, The Sheffield College and Phlux Technologies.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said:

“We are excited to announce our relocation to Spaces @ Pennine Five. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the business environment and supporting local enterprises.

Sheffield BID team in their new home

“Our new space is designed to foster greater collaboration and innovation, with dedicated areas for meetings, events, and community activities. The new office is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, aligning with our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. It also provides us with the space and infrastructure needed to accommodate future growth and expansion of our services.”

Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, which owns Pennine Five, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sheffield BID to Spaces and our Pennine Five campus. The BID plays an incredibly important role in the city centre so it’s a privilege to have them based here.

“We’re creating a real melting pot of local businesses here at the Pennine Five and there’s a growing support network being harnessed across the campus. I’m sure the BID will fit into this ethos perfectly.

“The letting is also another clear example of how the work we’ve done to reinvigorate Pennine Five is creating confidence about the long-term prospects of this area of the city centre.”