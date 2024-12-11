Sheffield-based Support Dog sassy Sascha is set to be a lifeline for an autistic child

This adorable black Lab is honing her skills to change someone’s life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sascha is a trainee with the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-month-old pooch is lined up for the charity’s autism assistance programme – and eventually she will form a partnership with an autistic youngster, opening up a world of opportunity for the child and their family.

In addition to disability assistance dogs and epilepsy seizure alert dogs, Support Dogs, a national charity, trains autism assistance dogs to provide safety and to facilitate a more independent and socially inclusive life for both the autistic child and their family.

Trainee support dog Sascha

Trips to busy environments like shopping centres and amusement parks, and going on holiday become a reality for families with autism assistance dogs, where previously the prospect of these scenarios may have been fraught with dread due to the child’s ‘meltdowns’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These wonder dogs can even help facilitate improved communication skills for the youngster.

Sascha has just passed her four-week assessment, and will have a further assessment next month.

Emily High, a trainer with Support Dogs, has Sascha under her charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainee support dog Sascha

She said: “She is lined up for the autism assistance programme and is very confident. She could do any of our programmes – autism, epilepsy or disability.

“She’s very loving and cuddly, sassy, cheeky and full of personality.”

During downtime, Sascha loves chasing a ball and playing with other dogs, and when not in training with Support Dogs, she lives with a volunteer doggy foster family who have a four-year-old daughter.

Emily paid tribute to the charity’s band of foster carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Christmas is usually a time of a lot of noise and excitement, which our dogs need to get used to busy environments, and we are so grateful to our volunteers who are spending the festive season ensuring our dogs and puppies get the training and experiences they need to go on to be a life-changing support dog.”

Support Dogs relies solely on donations to carry out its life-changing work.

To find out more about the charity, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.