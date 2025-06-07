Sheffield author's book in David Lynch's Collection

Author Jeffrey Scott Bernstein, a University of Sheffield graduate and resident of Crookes, was astonished to find that his book had found its way to Los Angeles and into the private home collection of the iconic movie director, David Lynch.

Lynch, whose movies include Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, passed away in January 2025, leaving instructions for his book collection and other belongings to be auctioned. The sale will take place in Los Angeles on 18 June.

Jeffrey Scott Bernstein taught himself Ancient Greek in order to translate one of the earliest Greek plays, The Oresteia by Aeschylus. Once translated, the manuscript was put away in a drawer for nine years before being taken up by Carcanet Press and published in 2020. The book was only discovered to be in the director's collection after a Lynch super-fan listed all the books and published the list on social media.