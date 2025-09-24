Sheffield author releases new book

Michelle Rawlins’ sixth Steel Girls book continues the story of Sheffield’s female steelworkers who kept the home fires burning while the men fought the war across Europe.

The latest novel based on the city’s real-life Women of Steel is published this week.

The sixth instalment, Joy for the Steel Girls, picks up on the lives of Nancy, Patty, Betty, Daisy and Hattie, as they navigate World War Two, as the Allied forces battle to protect their home countries.

Michelle Rawlins, a journalism teacher at the University of Sheffield, explains her latest book, which can be ordered on Amazon, explores some of the darker elements of war.

Michelle Rawlins with her latest novel, Joy for the Steel Girls

“Domestic abuse is one of the prevalent themes that runs through this book,” the author said.

“When I was conducting my research, many of the women I interviewed, and their families, explained how they became victims of physical and emotional abuse, after their partners came home from war very psychologically damaged.”

Rawlins explained it was a subject she was determined to highlight.

“Domestic abuse was a very real and prevalent consequence of war, and I felt it was important that I covered this within the Steel Girls series.”

The author, from Millhouse Green, Sheffield, first wrote about wartime domestic abuse in her non-fiction book, Women Of Steel, which was published in 2020.

She said: “It's important that the reasons behind why the abuse happened is understood. I heard so many harrowing stories of men who came home from World War Two, psychologically damaged. Post traumatic stress disorder or even Combat Stress hadn’t been diagnosed at that stage, so therefore there wasn’t any effective treatment.

“I heard stories of men who were forced to undergo electric shock therapy, and one man who was told the only way to cure him was to have a lobotomy.

“His wife was asked to sign the consent forms. Thankfully she didn’t, but sadly that meant her husband was left to try and navigate the psychological damage he was suffering.”

Rawlins explained she referred to this research when writing her latest novel.

“Another well-known reality is that many men didn’t talk about the atrocities they had witnessed and endured while at war. Instead, all those harrowing memories were often trapped inside their own heads.

“For some alcohol became an outlet. For others they vented their frustration verbally and physically.

“The families and women I spoke to were very honest and open when I interviewed them. They all told me, despite how painful it was, it was a subject that needed to be covered so people understood the complex consequences of war.”

Rawlins is keen to add, though, that despite covering such a difficult subject, there is also hope and much to smile about in Joy for the Steel Girls.

She said: “As with the whole series, this is a book about the courage and strength of women, who pull together in the hardest of times.”

Joy for the Steel Girls is published on September 25 with HQ Stories and available to order. Michelle Rawlins will be signing books on Saturday, September 27, at Waterstones in Orchard Square, Sheffield.