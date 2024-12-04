Sheffield author Joseph Coelho calls for cancer award nominations for local children

Children's author and poet, Joseph Aaron Coelho OBE FRSL, is leading a call for Sheffield nominations for a national award scheme for youngsters affected by cancer.

In the North East and Yorkshire NHS region, around 470 children and young people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Inspired by the words of young cancer patients, the former Children’s Laureate has published a heartfelt new poem called ‘Courage Looks Like Me.’

The poignant piece marks the launch of this year’s Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

The Star Awards pay tribute to the courage of children with cancer and are open to all under 18s who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition. Coelho wholeheartedly agrees and is determined to help ensure more young people receive the accolade.

The poet, for whom this was the first time working with children affected by cancer, explained: “I was surprised by the children’s contributions. They came up with some beautifully poetic, sincere, emotive language and I learnt so much from their imaginative and moving choice of imagery.

"I felt that I was hearing stories and reading words and ideas that came from a deep well of experience. They were willing to talk about their strengths, but also their challenges too, and that’s a particularly difficult thing for any of us to do - to talk about the times where we’ve been vulnerable.

“There’s a maturity that sets these children apart, because of what they’ve been through and that deserves to be acknowledged. The Star Awards are a brilliant initiative and I’m proud that our poem can play a part in raising awareness so that more children - in Sheffield and across the UK – can be recognised for their courage and resilience in the face of cancer.”

Aged between five and nine, children from across the UK who have received cancer treatment provided the poet with a revealing insight into their world when asked what courage looked and felt like to them.

Their touching imagery informs some of the most powerful lines in the new poem, where courage is described as: “a fully charged battery living on the edge of uncertainty”; “the smooth and bump of a scar”; the “SWOOSH of a superhero” and “bouncy,” as one girl said, because she gets nervous before every medical procedure.

The Star Awards help to shine a light on some of the unique challenges faced by young people affected by cancer – challenges that Cancer Research UK is working to tackle through developing more effective and less toxic treatments.

Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer that affect this age group to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials coordinated by the charity’s dedicated clinical trial unit for children’s cancers. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer in Sheffield and across the region.

One of the Sheffield trials is finding out what the best possible treatment options are for children and young adults with a type of brain tumour called ependymoma.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sheffield, Jane Bullock, said: “Our scientists are driving forward progress to help ensure more children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly devastating for youngsters. So, we’re grateful to Joseph Coelho for putting these extraordinary children in the spotlight.

“Receiving a Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to show young people who have experienced cancer how incredibly special they are, so we hope people across Sheffield will get nominating in the run up to Christmas.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx. Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker. Siblings are also awarded a certificate.

Nominate a child for a Star Award at cruk.org/starawards