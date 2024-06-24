Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linnaeus-owned Peak Vets has received a silver award from the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF) and the timing could not be better as it is Rabbit Awareness Week from June 24 to 28, which aims to continue to help improve rabbits’ welfare.

Wendy McCann, who is a rabbit-friendly advocate and Registered Veterinary Nurse at Peak Vets, said it was a real team effort to gain the prestigious accolade.

She said: “This is an important accolade from the RWAF as it is a highly respected, nationwide organisation dedicated to the welfare of pet rabbits.

“We have worked with the RWAF and followed their expert guidelines to further improve our rabbit care and treatment, so it is the best possible.

Peak Vets in Woodseats has been recognised for its expert care for rabbits

“The prestigious accolade also means that rabbit owners in Sheffield can be certain that their pets will receive the top treatment at Peak Vets, while also receiving valuable advice for looking after them.

“Peak Vets, which has always strived to be a rabbit-friendly practice, is available for regular veterinary consultations, including annual health checks and vaccinations.”

Peak Vets is no stranger to winning awards in 2024, having already earned a renowned dog-friendly accolade and an environmental award.

Wendy added: “It’s great to win this latest accolade, which complements our other award-winning activities so far this year. A special mention must go to my former colleague and registered veterinary nurse Ellie Ashford, who contributed massively to the practice care of rabbits improving and updating several of our protocols.

“We believe Peak Vets is as rabbit friendly as possible. We’ve closely followed the RWAF advice on rabbit friendly handling, as well as introducing physical implementations.

“Indeed, we all love rabbits at Peak Vets and I have three rabbits myself. We care for rabbits as if they were our own animals and understand they are not destined for cages or hutches but should be treated as equals to dogs and cats. We look forward to treating all our rabbit patients.”

Peak Vets deliver a full primary care service seven days a week, with the practice open until 9pm on weekdays.

For more information about Peak Vets, visit www.peakvets.co.uk or search for Peak Vets on social media.