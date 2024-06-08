Sheffield and Hallamshire Soroptimists joined forces to litter pick in the Porter Valley
Sheffield and Hallamshire Soroptimists joined forces to litter pick in the Porter Valley in recognition of World Environmental Day 2024.
World Environmental Day was on 6th June so Saturday was chosen to do a litter pick. Thank you to Andy of the Parks Dept and the ladies at Hillsborough Library for providing the litter grabbers and bags.
The weather was more like April with showers and sunshine. After filling several bags of rubbish including paper wrappers, plastic bottles and even a shirt, the ladies adjourned to Forge Dam Cafe for a welcome cup of coffee, Bacon Butty or scones.