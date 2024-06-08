Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield and Hallamshire Soroptimists joined forces to litter pick in the Porter Valley in recognition of World Environmental Day 2024.

Members of Sheffield and Hallamshire Soroptimists joined together for a project of litter picking along the Porter River in South Yorkshire.

World Environmental Day was on 6th June so Saturday was chosen to do a litter pick. Thank you to Andy of the Parks Dept and the ladies at Hillsborough Library for providing the litter grabbers and bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...