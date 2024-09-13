Sheffield alumna wins prestigious global award for science and sustainability

An astrophysicist and University of Sheffield alumna has won a prestigious global award in recognition of her achievements and impact in the world of science and sustainability.

Dr Rickman successfully led part of the team that took the first image of an exoplanet using the James Webb Space Telescope

An astrophysicist and University of Sheffield alumna has won a prestigious global award in recognition of her achievements and impact in the world of science and sustainability.

Dr Emily Rickman has been named the global winner of the Science and Sustainability Award, in the British Council Study UK Alumni Awards 2024.

This award recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and the impact and scale of their achievements in the world of science and sustainability and beyond.

Dr Rickman, who graduated from the University of Sheffield with a first class Masters degree with honours in Physics and Astrophysics, is an astrophysicist and scientist for the European Space Agency, based at the Mission Operations Center for the most powerful telescope ever launched, NASA/ESA/CSA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

She successfully led part of the team that took the first image of an exoplanet, a planet that orbits a star outside the solar system, using JWST. Emily also works with the Hubble Space Telescope and other scientists to research giant planets and brown dwarfs.

On winning the award, Dr Emily Rickman said: “For me, this award is such a great recognition of not only my work as an astrophysicist, but also the fantastic foundation that the University of Sheffield built for me early in my career.

“It has been truly wonderful to reflect back on my time in Sheffield and to see how my career path has developed since then. From learning the basics of astrophysics to discovering planets beyond our solar system and working at the Missions Operations Center for the most powerful space telescope ever launched.

“I’m honoured to have received this award, and thankful for the support that the university has given me over the years both as a student and as a proud alumna."

The Study UK Alumni Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of international alumni of UK universities and celebrate UK higher education. There are four different award categories: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action, Business and Innovation. The four global winners are chosen from 28 global finalists by a panel of judges with international expertise in education, entrepreneurship and national policy.

Award winners will be an inspiration to future generations of students considering a UK education.