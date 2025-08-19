Sheffcare welcomes Fiona and Stephanie as new trustees

Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare has appointed two new trustees to its board.

Fiona Richards is a retired qualified social worker with an early career in local authority work across the Midlands and spent more than 20 years working with the NSPCC in a range of senior leadership roles.

More recently she was Operations Director for The Conservation Volunteers, initially responsible for the North of England but then developing the role nationally.

As well as growing volunteer opportunities, she was also responsible for the organisation’s safeguarding, health and safety, finance and budget setting, strategy implementation and quality assurance and was the lead for the charity’s EDI policy.

Fiona also has extensive personal volunteer experience and has close links to her local church.

Stephanie Wardell comes to the Sheffcare board with a strong business background and many years’ experience with companies including Lloyds Pharmacy, Boots, Well Pharmacy and Bupa Care Services.

She is currently Group Business Development Manager with Athena Healthcare Group.

Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome both Fiona and Stephanie to our Board of Trustees.

Fiona Richards brings her many years of experience to her new role as a Sheffcare trustee

“Fiona’s extensive work in the voluntary sector will be invaluable as we navigate complex challenges and strive to uphold the highest standards of care.

“Stephanie’s strong business background will also prove invaluable as Sheffcare navigates the unprecedented financial pressures facing everyone providing or needing adult social care.”

“Both have exactly the breadth of experience and enthusiasm in so many different areas that will help our organisation as we look forward to strengthening our position as Sheffield’s leading non-profit care home provider.”