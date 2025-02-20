Sheffcare volunteer Kath receives national accolade
Room to Reward is a unique volunteer-recognition charity created to say thank you to the nation’s hidden heroes, the inspirational volunteers who give up their time to make a difference to those who need it most.
Sheffcare, the charity that has a group of nine care homes across Sheffield, put Kath forward for the accolade and were delighted when her efforts as a volunteer at their Deerlands home in Parson Cross were recognised.
She regularly attends outings with residents, ensuring that as many as possible are able to take part in the activities due to the extra help she provides and covering everything from Move to Music sessions to regular church visits.
“Feelings of isolation can affect those living within a care home setting but Kath helps to reduce these feelings by helping our residents to engage in activities and by supporting and encouraging wider social connections,” said Deerlands manager Diane Iwanejko.
“Kath is also helping create lots of wonderful memories for our residents and helping people to continue to feel part of the wider community by taking part in outings such as visits to memory cafes.
“Originally applying to volunteer as a care home befriender, Kath still ensures that she makes time to visit residents for one-to-one chats if they are ever struggling with feelings of loneliness.
“Her role has evolved over time, though, and Kath has become an integral part of the team at Deerlands.”