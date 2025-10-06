Sheffcare Strictly fans take their dance exercise sitting down

As Britain’s favourite dance show returns to TV for its autumn season, residents at Sheffield’s Valley Wood Care Home are adding their own Strictly sparkle to fitness and good health.

Valley Wood - one of the nine homes operated by care home charity Sheffcare - has formed a partnership with dance specialist Tracey Barnes, of Dancing for Health CIC, the non-profit organisation that uses dance as a physical and social activity to help the elderly, disabled and people with long term health conditions, anxiety, stress, depression or loneliness.

Kathryn Rawling, Sheffcare’s Dementia and Wellbeing manager, connected with Dancing for Health to bring together a programme that combines music and movement to support residents’ health and happiness

Launched at Valley Wood in Heeley - the only property in the group that exclusively supports people living with dementia - the project will now be extended across the other eight Sheffcare homes across the city..

Valley Wood residents have been discovering the magic of dance without leaving their chairs.

“The benefits of music for those people living with dementia is indisputable and putting this alongside formulated dancing , even for people who can no longer stand, increases health benefits for our residents,” Kathryn explained.

“Research has shown that dancing and gentle exercise can help reduce the risk of developing dementia and we are exploring the way it can also help to slow down progression or even improve a person’s cognitive ability.

“The project has really benefitted from the support of our activity worker Kathryn Ablett, who has been so enthusiastic in supporting residents in armchair dancing and exercise.

“These sessions are based on previous very positive trials for other health issues such as Parkinsons disease, which have met with high levels of success.”