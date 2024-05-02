Sheffcare forums give care home residents a greater voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sessions are hosted by Sheffcare’s Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn Rawling and aim play to a vital role in fostering a sense of community and empowerment within the charity’s nine homes across the city.

“We want to provide our residents with a safe platform to voice their opinions, concerns and suggestions regarding our homes and allows us to continually improve the services we offer,” Kathryn explained.

“One of the key benefits of the forums is that they help promote transparency and accountability.

Tea, cake and conversation - all important parts of the Sheffcare forums

“Each forum will generate a report that will then be used to shape the Sheffcare Wellbeing Pledge exploring the Five Pillars of Ageing Well - nutrition, hydration, physical, social and cognitive stimulation.

“This not only leads to better communication and quality improvement but it also helps build friendship and trust between our residents and staff.

“Having a say in one's care is so important for maintaining independence and dignity, which is one of our core values as a charity.

“Our residents are the experts in their own needs, wants and preferences and their input into the services Sheffcare deliver in all of our homes is invaluable.”

Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul commented: “We hope that our residents feel comfortable discussing any ideas or concerns they

may have as well as sharing their hopes for the future.

“Our forums are an open, safe space for all involved and are supported by the Care Cafe packs as a conversation scaffolding tool.

“The Care Cafe was created by the Life Cafe, developed as part of a research project with Lab4Living at Sheffield Hallam University.