Sheffcare Dementia and Wellbeing Manager joins awards judging panel

The Dementia and Wellbeing Manager of Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare has been invited to join the judging panel for the Great British Care Awards.

Kathryn Rawling will be judging the dementia category of the awards, which have regional stages throughout Autumn, followed by a National Final at the ICC, Birmingham in spring 2026.

The Great British Care Awards are a celebration of excellence across the care sector and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

There are a number of award categories available for nomination, which represent all areas of the social care sector, whether it be older people or specialist services, residential or home care.

Nominees range from frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

The awards are all inclusive, bringing together the statutory, independent and voluntary sectors, as well as unpaid carers.

“At Sheffcare we know very well that the standard of care our residents receive depends entirely on the people delivering that service,” said Kathryn.

“For me to be invited to join the judges of the Great Brutish Care Awards is an enormous honour.

“It will be a chance to shine a light on the great work being done in the care community and I cannot wait to be inspired by some of the great stories I know I will be hearing.”

