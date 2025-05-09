SHC Ambassador Joe Scarborough announces first watercolour collection for Master Cutler’s Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As an Ambassador for Sheffield Hospital Charity, Joe Scarborough has joined this year’s Master Cutler’s Challenge and agreed to donate 10% of profits from his new watercolour collection to help raise money and awareness for dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first watercolour collection consists of twelve works, depicting the scenes and characters of his beloved hometown Sheffield. Each painting is an original piece of art, and no prints have been made, making them truly 'one-off'. Joe has written a unique story to accompany each painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a proud Ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, I am delighted to be supporting the Master Cutler’s charity this year by donating some of the proceeds from the sales of my first ever watercolour collection.

The Master Cutler represents an industry that has featured in so many of my paintings over the years and the “buffer girls” are an important part of my cast of characters.

Phil presented with an artist’s first draft of the Blades Fans Rejoice print from 2019

I wish Phil Rodrigo (Master Cutler) and the team at Sheffield Hospitals Charity every success in their endeavours this year. Fundraising can be difficult in such uncertain times but with the generosity of you good people out there, I’m sure they will reach their target to help people in Sheffield live better with dementia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil was presented with an artist’s first draft of the Blades Fans Rejoice print from 2019 in celebration of Sheffield United's promotion that season.

The collection is available to view and purchase on Joe’s website.

To find out more about the Master Cutler’s Challenge and to sign up, visit the Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.