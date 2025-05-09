SHC Ambassador Joe Scarborough announces first watercolour collection for Master Cutler’s Challenge

By Corinna Pearce
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:20 BST
As an Ambassador for Sheffield Hospital Charity, Joe Scarborough has joined this year’s Master Cutler’s Challenge and agreed to donate 10% of profits from his new watercolour collection to help raise money and awareness for dementia.

His first watercolour collection consists of twelve works, depicting the scenes and characters of his beloved hometown Sheffield. Each painting is an original piece of art, and no prints have been made, making them truly 'one-off'. Joe has written a unique story to accompany each painting.

“As a proud Ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, I am delighted to be supporting the Master Cutler’s charity this year by donating some of the proceeds from the sales of my first ever watercolour collection.

The Master Cutler represents an industry that has featured in so many of my paintings over the years and the “buffer girls” are an important part of my cast of characters.

Phil presented with an artist’s first draft of the Blades Fans Rejoice print from 2019Phil presented with an artist’s first draft of the Blades Fans Rejoice print from 2019
I wish Phil Rodrigo (Master Cutler) and the team at Sheffield Hospitals Charity every success in their endeavours this year. Fundraising can be difficult in such uncertain times but with the generosity of you good people out there, I’m sure they will reach their target to help people in Sheffield live better with dementia.”

Phil was presented with an artist’s first draft of the Blades Fans Rejoice print from 2019 in celebration of Sheffield United's promotion that season.

The collection is available to view and purchase on Joe’s website.

To find out more about the Master Cutler’s Challenge and to sign up, visit the Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.

