Seven ways separated parents can work together to ease the tension this Father’s Day

Practical tips from National Family Mediation to help families manage the day with less stress and more cooperation

Father’s Day is often a time of joy and appreciation. But for separated or divorced parents, it can also be a source of tension—especially if parenting arrangements are unclear or communication has broken down.

National Family Mediation (NFM), the charity supporting thousands of families each year through separation and divorce, says June regularly brings a noticeable increase in enquiries from dads who are struggling to see their children on Father’s Day.

The good news is that there are positive steps parents can take to reduce conflict and create a more balanced experience for everyone. Here are seven practical ways to help make Father’s Day run more smoothly.

Be Flexible with Your Parenting Plan

If the regular schedule means Dad will not see the children this Sunday, try not to panic. Parenting plans are not set in stone.

Even at short notice, it is often possible to agree a swap or arrange a few hours together. A little give-and-take around key dates—such as Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays or Christmas—can go a long way.

"Even where formal agreements exist, mediation can help you make one-off changes around important dates," says Sarah, Chief Executive of NFM.

Stay Calm and Keep Requests Reasonable

If a full weekend is not possible, suggest a shorter visit—a brunch, a walk, or an afternoon activity. Smaller requests can be easier to accommodate and demonstrate a willingness to compromise, which often leads to more cooperation in the future.

Be Honest About Your Intentions

Make sure your request is genuinely about spending time with your children, not about proving a point or challenging your ex-partner.

Trying to 'win' Father’s Day rarely works, and it can increase stress for everyone—especially the children.

Accept That Things Change

Parenting arrangements may need to evolve over time. Children grow, new partners may be involved, and routines shift.

"We have seen cases where children want to share Father’s Day between a biological father and a stepfather," says Sarah. "That can be hard to navigate emotionally, but it does not lessen your importance in your child’s life."

Being open to change helps maintain healthy relationships as family dynamics shift.

Use Mediation if Communication is Difficult

If direct conversations are too difficult, mediation offers a safe, neutral space to work through disagreements.

A trained family mediator can help both parents reach practical, child-focused solutions without going to court.

Support is available:

The Family Mediation Voucher Scheme provides up to £500 towards mediation costs.

Legal Aid remains available for eligible families.

Keep the Focus on the Children

Ask yourself what your children need most on Father’s Day. If they would like to split time between homes or spend part of the day with a grandparent or step-parent, try to be supportive.

The day should be centred on their emotional wellbeing, not adult disagreements.

Make the Time Count

Whether you spend an hour together or the whole day, make it meaningful. Be present, have fun, and create memories.

"Your relationship with your children is built over time, not just one day," says Sarah. "Do not let conflict take the joy out of your time together."

Need Support? NFM can help.

Whether you are managing Father’s Day or looking ahead to the summer holidays, NFM’s professional mediators can help you build a parenting plan that works for everyone—especially the children.

Up to £500 is available through the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme

Legal Aid may be available depending on your circumstances

Free child-inclusive mediation is also offered, so children’s voices can be part of the process

“The voucher scheme is a fantastic support,” says Sarah. “I would urge anyone dealing with conflict to use it to discuss child arrangements at any time of year. But for those finding themselves in a difficult position this weekend, my advice is to stay flexible and be as reasonable as possible.

“You may be surprised at how much progress can be made simply by talking and compromising—even just a little. It could set you on a much smoother path moving forward.”