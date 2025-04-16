Seven in ten shoppers in Sheffield have second thoughts about buying new

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A survey by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has found that 73 per cent of shoppers in Sheffield now choose pre-loved products every month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ‘re-use, reduce, recycle’ generation of mindful shoppers is becoming more cost savvy and environmentally conscious, with almost one in 10 (9%) choosing to shop pre-loved every single week.

The charity retailer, which has 680 shops across the UK including three in Sheffield, found more than two fifths of thrifty shoppers in the area (47%) now look to see if they can buy something second hand before buying it new, with most of those (43%) preferring to wait for a second hand deal rather than buy it new right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of living remains the primary reason for most people shopping second hand, with the hunt for dupes of more expensive high street brands now driving a third of buyers to seek out pre-loved.

BHF

Clothes are top of the shopping list for four in 10 second-hand shoppers in Sheffield (41%), compared to 31 per cent who are most likely to be looking for furniture and 14 per cent looking for bargain toys.

Further findings show that more than half of all shoppers surveyed in Sheffield have had to delay buying furniture they need as they could not afford it.

Of the 4,504 people surveyed by Censuswide across the UK, respondents from Sheffield estimate they have at least five pieces of second-hand furniture in their house, with almost two fifths (39%) planning to buy pre-loved furniture this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement kicks off the month of Reuse Revolution - a British Heart Foundation campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

More shoppers are turning to pre-loved

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We love that people in Sheffield and across the UK are becoming more pre-loved savvy, and we’re not surprised! We know our customers love shopping in our stores, and online, and no matter what your shopping habit - whether you’re buying lamp shades in Sheffield, beds in Birmingham or doing a whole home makeover in Manchester, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand furniture, homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”

In a year, the BHF saves over 54,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, including 186,000 sofas and armchairs.