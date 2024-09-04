September showcase of Peak District heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s lots to learn about the Peak District’s cultural heritage this month at special open days across the national park.

Heritage Open Days is England's largest community led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations – and runs from 6th to 15th September.

Every year in September, it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Stories are told, traditions explored and histories brought to life.

It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free, though some events need to be pre-booked.

Minninglow limekiln

Events in the Peak District include:

Historic limekiln and brick kiln off the High Peak Trail near Minninglow –Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September, 10.30am, 12.30pm or 2.30pm. Booking required.

Join Peak District National Park cultural heritage volunteers on a free guided tour and learn about the history and importance of limekilns and brick kilns as well as sharing some of the fascinating insights into the challenges faced in conserving them.

Magpie Mine, Sheldon – Sunday 8th September, 11am to 4pm. Pre-booking not required.

An opportunity to learn more about this historic Derbyshire lead mine, the best example in Britain of an 18th and 19th century lead mine. Now a Scheduled Monument, the site is preserved by the Peak District Mines Historical Society.Guided tours of the mine surface will start on the hour, every hour, so that visitors can walk around the site, listen to the history of this piece of mining heritage, look down the 729ft-deep main shaft, and learn about the years of boom and bust, the success and failure of successive operators, the alleged murder of three miners, and the Widow's Curse that is said to continue to this day.

Pollen in a Peak Bog: A Community Archaeology Project - Dove Valley Activity Centre, Buxton – 15th September, 12noon to 4pm. Pre-booking not required

The Tudor Farming Interpretation Group has been exploring the history and archaeology of the small farmstead since 2016. Activities at this family friendly event include: Meet the Anglo-Saxon Monk; see an unusual ‘Bog’ up close; learn about pollen and what it reveals to us; Meet the Archaeologist; grinding grains; history exhibition; Medieval quill writing; butter and rush lights making.

Find more events and booking details at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk