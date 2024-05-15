Senior Blades raise £360 for hospice in memory of Sheila
Sheila, who was the Senior Blades secretary for many years, was a patient in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre over Christmas last year.
A special raffle in Sheila’s memory raised £360 for St Luke’s, which was presented to St Luke’s In Memory Fundraiser Rebecca Walker by Sheila’s son Mark and Sheffield United legend Tony Currie.
“Sheila’s family told me that she received wonderful care and support during her time at the hospice,” said Rebecca.
“The St Luke’s IPC and hospitality teams even arranged an 18th birthday cake for Sheila’s grandson, meaning she could join the celebrations.
“The Senior Blades donation means that other families too will be able to appreciate those same outstanding levels of support, both for the patient and for the whole family.”