Senior Blades raise £360 for hospice in memory of Sheila

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 19:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield’s United’s Senior Blades have raised more than £300 in memory of St Luke’s Hospice patient Sheila Herring

Sheila, who was the Senior Blades secretary for many years, was a patient in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre over Christmas last year.

A special raffle in Sheila’s memory raised £360 for St Luke’s, which was presented to St Luke’s In Memory Fundraiser Rebecca Walker by Sheila’s son Mark and Sheffield United legend Tony Currie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sheila’s family told me that she received wonderful care and support during her time at the hospice,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca Walker with Mark Herring (left) and Tony CurrieRebecca Walker with Mark Herring (left) and Tony Currie
Rebecca Walker with Mark Herring (left) and Tony Currie

“The St Luke’s IPC and hospitality teams even arranged an 18th birthday cake for Sheila’s grandson, meaning she could join the celebrations.

“The Senior Blades donation means that other families too will be able to appreciate those same outstanding levels of support, both for the patient and for the whole family.”

Related topics:BladesSheffield UnitedSt Luke's Hospice