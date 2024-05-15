Senior Blades raise £360 for hospice in memory of Sheila

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s United’s Senior Blades have raised more than £300 in memory of St Luke’s Hospice patient Sheila Herring

Sheila, who was the Senior Blades secretary for many years, was a patient in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre over Christmas last year.

A special raffle in Sheila’s memory raised £360 for St Luke’s, which was presented to St Luke’s In Memory Fundraiser Rebecca Walker by Sheila’s son Mark and Sheffield United legend Tony Currie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sheila’s family told me that she received wonderful care and support during her time at the hospice,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca Walker with Mark Herring (left) and Tony Currie

“The St Luke’s IPC and hospitality teams even arranged an 18th birthday cake for Sheila’s grandson, meaning she could join the celebrations.