SEND learners celebrate success in South Yorkshire

Sheffield-based Riverlution is celebrating the remarkable success of its first SEND River Stewardship Skills Scheme.

This pioneering 12-week initiative is designed to equip young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) with practical experience in environmental conservation and river management.

Funded through the Adult Skills Funding programme from FACES (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority), the scheme has had a transformative impact on participants aged 19 and over who are not currently in education or training.

Geoffrey Guy, managing director at Riverlution, said: “Our SEND River Stewardship Skills Scheme was carefully crafted to provide hands-on learning opportunities for individuals who often face barriers to employment and further education.

SEND River Stewardship Skills Scheme members.

“Over the course of three months, participants engaged in a wide range of activities, including habitat restoration, river clean-ups, and educational site visits. These immersive experiences not only enhanced their understanding of environmental stewardship but also fostered critical life and work skills such as teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving.”

During the programme, participants were actively involved in improving local waterways, enhancing biodiversity, and contributing to the health of Sheffield’s river systems. In addition to practical work, the scheme offered tailored support to meet the unique learning needs of each individual, ensuring a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment.

Nicola Charlesworth, training manager at Riverlution, added: "We saw participants go from strength to strength during the programme, developing not only practical skills but seeing real health benefits from being outside in nature.

“Several of our learners have already expressed increased confidence and aspirations to pursue further training or employment in environmental or community-based roles, which is fantastic.”

SEND River Stewardship Skills Scheme.

The scheme’s success has been widely praised by both local authorities and community partners.

With growing demand and positive outcomes, Riverlution is now exploring opportunities to expand the programme in the future. The organisation remains committed to inclusive education and believes that meaningful, real-world experiences like these can play a vital role in helping all individuals reach their potential.

Currently, there are open opportunities for corporate partners to get involved with Riverlution, which helps to support programmes like the SEND River Stewardship Partnership, as well as allowing businesses to engage with the local community and get involved with some of the work being done for the region’s environment and waterways.

For more information about how you can get involved, https://riverlution.co.uk/