Selena turns Sheffield’s New Era Square into hottest new leisure destination

The latest jewel in Sheffield’s £70 million New Era Square development is already raising the bar – quite literally.

Sporting and entertainment stars turned up in their droves to celebrate the opening of the new Selena Cocktail Bar & Kitchen.

Everyone from Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, star of The Chase quiz show, to SUFC boss Chris Wilder was on the red carpet.

They were joined by SUFC star Oliver Arblaster, local boxing legends David Coldwell and Johnny Nelson, champion motorcycle racer James Toseland and scores of others.

SUFC boss Chris Wilder (far right) is joined by former Leeds United player Jon Newsome (left) and party.

With a £500,000 investment behind its launch, Selena offers more than just a new location for cocktail connoisseurs. It further elevates New Era Square as an after-dark destination to firmly compete with Sheffield’s long-established nightlife hotspots.

This premium venue features an intimate Mediterranean kitchen, a selection of carefully crafted cocktails by expert mixologists, and an interior that perfectly blends sophistication with comfort. It's part of the area’s bid to create Sheffield's own answer to the renowned Greek Street in Leeds, aiming to attract both locals and visitors.

Building on the success of the recently opened Panenka Bar & Grill, which has already become a regional favourite attracting thousands of visitors per month, the investors believe Selena is now one of the final pieces of the jigsaw as it helps turn New Era Square into a true destination venue and an area for a complete night out.

Chris Beasley, spokesperson for Selena, commented: “Our goal is to transform New Era Square into a dynamic social destination, appealing to those seeking a refined yet lively night out. With this investment, we’re not just opening another bar; we’re creating a space where Sheffield can enjoy exceptional cuisine, top-notch cocktails, and a stylish, safe setting – ideal for groups and gatherings.

TV star Mark Labbett (right) known as ‘The Chaser’ in the hit ITV gameshow The Chase was at the launch party

“It was fantastic to welcome so many well known sporting and entertainment stars at our opening – the reaction to Selena so far has been beyond our wildest expectations.”

The new cocktail bar is committed to offering a very safe and sophisticated space, making it particularly attractive to groups of women. The owners envision it as a place where friends can gather, celebrate, and enjoy high-quality food and drinks in a stylish and comfortable setting.

Selena also offers an elevated twist on bottomless brunch, featuring six exquisitely crafted small plates that guide you through a Mediterranean journey. Each dish is paired with an expertly crafted cocktail to enhance its flavours.

More information: www.selenasheffield.com