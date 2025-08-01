Scout volunteers from Sheffield represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Liam Foster, a student from Sheffield and Jay Brown and Engineer Apprentice from Sheffield are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Jay and Liam are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Liam’s, and Jay’s groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as theygot ready to leave for the adventure, Liam said, “I’m most excited about getting stuck in and meeting Scouts from around the world and particularly Portugal. It’s really important to me to make connections and keep those friendships. I’ve not been to Portugal for over a decade and the path I’ll be taking will have more non-typical Scouting activities so it’s completely different to my experiences here in the UK.”

Jay said, “This is my first international Scouting event and I can’t wait to get there now. It’s going to be great getting to meet other Scouts and learn about other cultures.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Jay and Liamwell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to, Jay and Liamand all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.