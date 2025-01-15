Scooter fans’ annual party raises more than £1,500 for hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 09:20 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 09:24 GMT
The annual party celebration by Sheffield Aces Scooter Club has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

The city club for fans of all things Lambretta, Vespa and other two-wheel favourites are keen St Luke’s supporters.

And they were delighted when their recent Christmas celebration raised a final total of £1,589.92 for the charity.

St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding commented: “The continued enthusiasm of the Aces team has now raised almost £5,000 and they can be assured that this outstanding level of support will make a massive difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families.”

