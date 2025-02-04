SAYiT’s LGBTQ+ History Month programme

SAYiT’s annual series of events to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month is back this February (and March!) including a lunchtime talk, panel discussions, and a theatre performance.

19/02/2025 My Mind on Paper - LGBTQ+ readers and writers panel. A panel of LGBTQ+ readers and writers talk about LGBTQ+ writing across many genres from diaries through novels and scripts, poetry and fan fiction.

25/02/2025 Visual Tour of Sheffield’s Queer History - lunchtime talk. A whistlestop visual tour of LGBTQ+ Sheffield through history, showing you the theatres and the bars beloved of Sheffield's LGBTQ+ community over the centuries, the spaces where Queer women met and organised, the church which saw a Queer wedding in the early 1800s, and the places where the LGBTQ+ community fought for the rights we enjoy today.

27/02/2025 Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope by Mark Farrelly - theatre performance. Naked Hope depicts the legendary Quentin Crisp at two distinct phases of his extraordinary life. Here Quentin surveys a lifetime of degradation and rejection. Repeatedly beaten for being flamboyantly gay as early as the 1930s, but also ostracised simply for daring to live life on his own terms.

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope performed by Mark Farrelly

12/03/2025 All Together, One at a Time - LGBTQ+ activism panel. A panel of LGBTQ+ activists, who have fought individually and collectively for the rights that we all now enjoy, and where they feel energy needs to be placed to push forwards for our equity and equality.

These events are open to anyone interested in LGBTQ+ history, with particular relevance for those who are interested in Sheffield’s LGBTQ+ history.