Sausage sandwich? It’s a simple act of giving and caring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hospice care isn’t always about the highest standards of medical support…sometimes it can be the little things that count the most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for at least one hospice patient, it was the humble sausage sandwich that made the biggest difference!

The St Luke’s Hospice Research Team welcomed Dr Natalie Richardson, an applied social science researcher working across the fields of hospice work, care and experiences of health and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She completed a PhD in Sociology at the University of Sheffield in 2021 with a study that explored the experiences of hospice staff and she has since worked on projects at the University of York, looking at experiences of health, illness and palliative care.

The St Luke’s Hospice Research Team welcomed Dr Natalie Richardson

Dr Richardson spoke to the St Luke’s team about her current research project, based around the hidden acts of care within hospices.

She highlighted the importance of the many people who deliver care that goes beyond clinical staff, including hospitality staff, housekeepers, receptionists and fundraisers.

One clear example was the story of a hospice patient who wanted a sausage sandwich, which wasn't on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when the catering team delivered him a sausage sandwich they also provided a special memory, making both the patient and his family happy.

“Conducting research is a time-intensive process that demands significant effort to gather reliable evidence,” said St Luke’s Research and Innovation Manager Clare Pye.

“Sharing the findings when opportunities arise is essential for influencing our practices and enhancing patient care.

“Dr Richardson’s study provided an excellent platform to highlight the impact of everyone's contributions on those who rely on our support.

“It also served as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our workforce and their dedication to their roles.”